SkyBridge Capital founder Anthony Scaramucci says his biggest investing regret is selling winners too early and now plans to hold long-term stakes in SpaceX and Anthropic despite soaring valuations.

Early Exit From JPMorgan Still Shapes His Thinking

On Thursday, Scaramucci said that one of his biggest investing mistakes was exiting strong positions too soon, particularly his early investment in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) in the early 2000s.

He said that had he simply held the stock, dividends alone would have matched his original investment. Instead, he sold early and redirected capital into other strategies that underperformed in comparison.

"The biggest mistake in my career is selling things too early," Scaramucci wrote on X.

Why He Plans To Hold SpaceX Long-Term

Scaramucci said that experience is shaping how he approaches current investments, including Elon Musk's SpaceX. While acknowledging that valuations may look stretched, he argued that long-term value creation matters more.

"To me, I think even though the valuation is ridiculous, Elon Musk is a champion of value creation," he said, adding that he intends to "hold it through" market cycles rather than take early profits.

He also pointed to private market activity and secondary transactions involving SpaceX as evidence of rising long-term confidence in the company.

Small Anthropic Bet, Big Lesson

Scaramucci also discussed an early investment in artificial intelligence firm Anthropic, saying he invested about $50,000 at an estimated $18 billion valuation.

While the position has grown significantly, he said he regrets not investing more.

"Why didn't I put a half a million or a million?" he said, calling it another example of undercommitting to high-potential companies.

Despite that regret, he said he continues to use Anthropic's AI tools regularly and does not plan to sell his stake.

Scaramucci concluded that experience has taught him to be more patient, noting that investing requires accepting "unintended consequences" and long-term conviction.

S&P 500, Nasdaq Weigh Rule Changes Ahead Of SpaceX IPO

The S&P 500, managed by S&P Dow Jones Indices, said Thursday it has opened a consultation on potential rule changes that could allow faster inclusion of companies such as SpaceX in the benchmark index.

The move comes as SpaceX moves closer to a potential IPO, with reports indicating it may be leaning toward a Nasdaq listing.

Separately, Nasdaq has proposed changes to Nasdaq 100 eligibility rules, including faster index entry and the use of both listed and unlisted shares in calculating market capitalization.

Alongside SpaceX, OpenAI, led by Sam Altman, is also expected to consider a public debut this year.

Rival Anthropic is reportedly targeting a $900 billion valuation in its latest pre-IPO funding round, highlighting growing momentum in the AI sector.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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