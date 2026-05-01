Bill Gates On Tesla Semi

On Thursday, influencer Sawyer Merritt posted on the social media platform, recounting how Gates had been bearish about the Tesla Semi. “Welp, today Tesla officially started mass production of their Semi truck, and it very much works lol,” Merritt said in the post.

Gavin Newsom May Need Tesla Semi

However, with the Semi, the two could potentially need to set their differences aside, as the all-electric hauler could be the key to help California achieve its clean energy and transportation goals after President Donald Trump axed its EV mandate, Inc. reported on Thursday.

The Semi’s $290,000 price is almost half of its diesel-powered rivals, while its touted range of 500 miles also exceeds its rivals. Still, the report said that officials have cautioned against letting Tesla dominate the sector.

On the Tesla front, the Semi could provide a boost for the company as sales have dwindled in the U.S. amid shrinking EV demand and a less-than-favorable policy environment.

According to Benzinga Edge Rankings, Tesla offers poor Value, but excellent Growth and Quality. It also fails to provide a favorable price trend in the Long term.

Price Action: TSLA declined 2.37% to $381.63 at market close on Thursday, but declined 0.06% to $381.40 during the overnight trading session.

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