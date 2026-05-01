Amazon Accounted For Over 50% Of Rivian's Q1 2026 Revenue: Jim Chanos Says 'Yikes'

Very Proud Of Our Relationship, Says RJ Scaringe

During the earnings call, Rivian CEO RJ Scaringe was asked to comment on interest from non-Amazon customers for Rivian’s commercial vehicles. “Our relationship with Amazon continues to be something that we are very proud of,” Scaringe said, sharing that vans would continue to ramp up with the e-commerce company.

“In terms of other customers and applications, Amazon is by a significant degree the largest operator,” Scaringe said, but also mentioned that the company had identified “lots of other opportunities” for its vehicles. However, Rivian’s focus right now remains on Amazon and “ramping to support them,” the CEO said.

Jim Chanos Weighs In

Following the earnings, short-seller James Chanos took to the social media platform X to share his views on Rivian’s first-quarter 2026 report, sharing that Amazon’s orders comprised $468 million of Rivian’s total $908 million automotive revenue. “So they are only selling 5-6,000 vehicles per quarter in the open market? Yikes,” Chanos said.

Rivian Earnings

Rivian posted positive earnings for the quarter, reporting a revenue of $1.381 billion, which beat the market consensus of $1.363 billion and illustrated an 11% year-on-year jump for the automaker. Rivian’s software and services revenue also jumped 49% YoY to $473 million.

The company reported an EPS loss of 33 cents per share, beating a Street consensus estimate of a loss of 71 cents per share. It produced 10,236 vehicles and plans to scale up its Georgia plant capacity by 50%, allowing it to produce 300,000 units per year.

Rivian’s R2 Play

On the other hand, Rivian is vying to take a slice out of Tesla’s Pie with the R2, targeting a 20,000-25,000 annual sales figure for the crossover SYV.

According to Benzinga Edge Rankings, Rivian offers Satisfactory Momentum and provides a favorable price trend in the Short and Long term.

Price Action: RIVN gained 2.12% to $16.40 at market close on Thursday, but declined 5.01% to $15.58 during the after-hours trading session.

Check out more of Benzinga’s Future Of Mobility coverage by following this link.