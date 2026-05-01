Apple Q2 Earnings Show Tariff Relief Helped Offset Rising Costs

Parekh noted that overall company gross margin benefited from "favorable mix and lower tariff-related costs," even as Apple faced pressure from higher component expenses.

Cook said Apple's March quarter gross margin of 49.3% reflected tariff impacts, but those costs were reduced compared with the prior quarter because of lower shipment volumes and tariff rate reductions.

Tim Cook Says Apple Will Reinvest Tariff Refunds Into US Manufacturing

"In terms of applying for a refund of tariffs paid, we are following the established processes," Cook said on the call.

He added that any refund Apple receives would be directed toward "U.S. innovation and advanced manufacturing," noting that these would be "new investments" on top of Apple's prior U.S. spending commitments.

Trump's Political Pressure On Tariff Refunds

In response, Trump said those firms were "brilliant" if they chose not to pursue reimbursements, suggesting such restraint showed they understood how to navigate his administration.

"I'll remember them," Trump said, implying that corporate decisions on tariff refunds could have broader political consequences.

CBP Launches Tariff Refund Portal

U.S. Customs and Border Protection introduced an online system to streamline refund claims for tariffs ruled unconstitutional under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act.

The initiative could return as much as $127 billion to importers, though it remains uncertain whether consumers who absorbed higher costs from those tariffs will receive any direct benefit.

Tim Cook's Apple Exit Keeps Focus On Trump Ties And Tariffs

Earlier this month, Apple said Cook will step down on Sept. 1, with hardware chief John Ternus taking over as CEO. Cook will become executive chairman and continue to oversee the company's government and policy matters.

Cook's ties to Trump have previously drawn attention, including when he presented Trump with a 24-karat gold plaque around the time Apple received a significant tariff exemption.

Apple Beats Q2 Earnings Estimates

Apple reported fiscal second-quarter revenue of $111.18 billion, surpassing Wall Street estimates of $109.66 billion.

The Cupertino, California-based company also posted quarterly earnings of $2.01 per share, ahead of analyst expectations of $1.94 per share.

For the June quarter, Apple projected revenue growth of 14% to 17% year over year, with gross margin expected between 47.5% and 48.5%.

Price Action: Apple shares closed Thursday at $271.35, up 0.44% and rose an additional 2.40% to $277.85 in overnight trading, according to Benzinga Pro.

According to Benzinga Edge Rankings, Apple places in the 98th percentile for Quality and continues to demonstrate positive price trend across its short, medium and long-term price performance.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.