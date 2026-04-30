• How are TER shares doing?

That conviction has already paid off. The stock surged roughly 350% from $65.77 in April 2025 to a peak of $422.11 in April 2026 — before pulling back sharply in recent sessions.

Now, the dip is back in focus.

From Breakout To Pullback

After an extended run, the stock had started to cool. Momentum rolled over from overbought levels, with price slipping back toward key moving averages — a sign that the rally has lost some near-term strength rather than fully breaking.

That kind of reset often raises a familiar question: Is the trend over, or just pausing?

JPMorgan is leaning toward the latter.

Volatility, Not Weakness

Analyst Samik Chatterjee has upgraded the stock, arguing that the recent pullback reflects timing volatility — not a change in fundamentals. Orders in the test equipment business tend to come in bursts, creating "lumpiness" that can pressure the stock short term without altering the longer-term trajectory, he notes.

Underneath that volatility, the demand drivers are strengthening.

The AI Layer Few Are Watching

Teradyne operates in a part of the AI stack most investors overlook: testing.

As chipmakers and hyperscalers ramp production of GPUs, custom ASICs and high-bandwidth memory, every component needs to be validated before deployment. That makes testing a direct lever on AI scale — and a core reason Teradyne, which designs and manufactures automatic test equipment (ATE) and advanced robotics, sits inside Wood's broader robotics and automation thesis.

JPMorgan highlights multiple tailwinds, including rising demand for custom AI silicon, increasing complexity in memory testing, and a growing opportunity in GPU testing as production ramps.

Why The Dip Matters

The pullback has shifted the setup.

JPMorgan now sees roughly 30% upside, supported by strong earnings growth through 2027 and beyond. In other words, the same stock that delivered a 540% run is now being reframed as a fresh entry point.

For Wood, this isn't a passing trade — it's a high-conviction position that has already delivered outsized gains, and one that may still have room to run.

Because in a market increasingly focused on execution, not just narrative, the question isn't whether AI spending continues.

It's who quietly benefits from it — and whether the dip is where that gets priced in.

Image: Courtesy Ark Invest