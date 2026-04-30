What's Going With Dell Stock Today?

Integrated AI-Ready Data Lakehouse Infrastructure

The collaboration integrates Trust3 AI's governance platform into Dell's Data Lakehouse architecture, enabling secure, AI-ready infrastructure across hybrid and on-premises environments.

The solution combines Dell's storage platforms with continuous governance to address growing risks of unauthorized data exposure linked to autonomous AI systems.

Key Features Support Compliance And Adoption

Key features include automated sensitive data discovery, centralized policy enforcement, data masking and encryption, and AI auditing to support regulatory compliance.

The platform targets regulated industries seeking to scale AI adoption while maintaining strict data controls.

Trust3 AI, formerly Privacera, delivers unified data and AI governance built on Apache Ranger. Christophe Hassaine said the partnership enables organizations to unlock "dark data" while maintaining strong security and oversight.

DELL Technical Outlook: Uptrend And Key Chart Levels

Dell Technologies is currently trading within a strong upward trend, significantly above its key moving averages.

The stock is trading 7% above its 20-day simple moving average (SMA) and 24.5% above its 50-day SMA, indicating robust short-term and intermediate-term momentum.

The relative strength index (RSI) is at 63.21, suggesting the stock is nearing overbought territory and potentially poised for a pullback. The stock has performed impressively over the past 12 months, with a return of 124.13%, reflecting strong overall demand and positive sentiment.

Key Resistance : $221.50 — This level represents the 52-week high, where selling pressure may increase.

: $221.50 — This level represents the 52-week high, where selling pressure may increase. Key Support: $177.00 — This level has historically provided a floor for price declines.

DELL Earnings Preview And Wall Street Analyst Outlook

Dell Technologies is slated to provide its next financial update on May 28, 2026 (estimated).

EPS Estimate : $2.95 (Up from $1.55)

: $2.95 (Up from $1.55) Revenue Estimate : $35.57 Billion (Up from $23.38 Billion)

: $35.57 Billion (Up from $23.38 Billion) Valuation: P/E of 23.7x (Indicates fair valuation)

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Buy Rating with an average price target of $182.08. Recent analyst moves include:

Citigroup : Buy (Raises Target to $235.00) (April 21)

: Buy (Raises Target to $235.00) (April 21) JP Morgan : Overweight (Raises Target to $205.00) (April 16)

: Overweight (Raises Target to $205.00) (April 16) Goldman Sachs: Buy (Raises Target to $215.00) (April 16)

How Dell Ranks On Value, Growth And Momentum

Below is the Benzinga Edge scorecard for Dell Technologies, highlighting its strengths and weaknesses compared to the broader market:

Value : 33.59 — Trading at a premium relative to peers.

: 33.59 — Trading at a premium relative to peers. Growth : 53.93 — Moderate growth potential in the current environment.

: 53.93 — Moderate growth potential in the current environment. Momentum: 94.4 — Strong momentum indicating robust buying interest.

The Verdict: Dell Technologies's Benzinga Edge signal reveals a growth-heavy profile with strong momentum, suggesting a favorable outlook in the current market environment.

DELL Price Action: Dell Technologies shares were up 0.65% at $207.00 during premarket trading on Thursday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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