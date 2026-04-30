Are Semiconductor Stocks The Market's 'North Star'? AI Chip Demand Powers Record Tech Share

Semiconductor companies are tightening their grip on the U.S. equity market, reaching record levels of dominance within the technology sector.

Chip Stocks Command Unprecedented Market Share

According to a Wednesday post on X by The Kobeissi Letter, "The S&P 500 semiconductor industry now accounts for a record 41.9% of the total market cap of the information technology sector."

This has more than doubled since the 2022 bear market and represents a massive jump from less than 10% in 2013, highlighting the sector's rapid ascent over the past decade.

Semiconductors: The Cornerstone of AI Growth

Additionally, Wedbush’s Dan Ives pointed out strong demand across chip supply chains, indicating the AI cycle shows no signs of slowing.

Earnings Power Concentrated In Chips

The dominance of semiconductors is not limited to market value but extends to earnings as well. Chipmakers now represent a record 47.1% of the information technology sector's forward earnings per share (EPS), per the letter. This share has nearly tripled since 2023, signaling that investors are increasingly relying on semiconductor firms for future profit growth.

Record Semiconductor Surge

The swift rise has driven the S&P 500 Semiconductors Sub-Industry Index higher by about 27% over the past month, compared with 16.9% gains in the S&P 500 Information Technology Sector Index.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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