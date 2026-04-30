AWS Unveils AI Productivity Tools

On Tuesday, AWS unveiled new AI-focused products, including Amazon Quick, a desktop assistant designed to help users complete productivity tasks such as creating presentations and scheduling meetings.

It also introduced new Amazon Connect applications tailored for industries such as healthcare, hiring, and supply chain management.

In an Interview with Fortune, Garman said the rise of "agentic AI" is driving a major reinvention of software. "We think that there is just such a massive change out there that everything is going to be remade.”

"I don't think personal productivity has really been remade for the last 30 years," Garman added, describing Quick as part of AWS's push into AI-driven tools that can be used even by non-AWS customers.

AWS also announced a partnership with OpenAI, giving customers access to models like GPT and Codex through its cloud infrastructure, expanding options alongside systems from Anthropic and Meta.

"We think there are a handful of them that we can build that will be pretty successful and that customers will like," Garman said, noting that most AI software innovation will come from outside Amazon.

Amazon Accelerates AI Expansion Across Key Businesses

Amazon expanded its AI efforts across hiring automation, cloud computing performance and infrastructure spending.

Amazon launched Connect Talent, an AI hiring tool that automated candidate screening and interviews for high-volume recruitment, with applicants notified when AI was used.

Earlier, AWS also partnered with Cerebras Systems to speed up AI processing by combining chips and splitting workloads between input and output systems.

The company defended rising AI capital spending, saying customer demand was strong and AWS’s profitability remained solid despite higher costs, with executives expecting efficiencies to offset future spending.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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