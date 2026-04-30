Organon & Co.'s (NYSE:OGN) stock saw a sharp surge in its momentum score, jumping from 20.6 to 88.48 on a week-over-week basis.

A momentum score is a measure that shows how strongly a stock's price is trending, based on recent price changes and trading volume, helping indicate the strength of its current market direction.

Sun Pharma To Acquire Organon In $11.75 Billion Deal

Organon agreed to be acquired by Sun Pharmaceutical Industries in an all-cash deal valued at $11.75 billion, offering $14 per share and a 103% premium to its April 9 closing price.

The transaction had been approved by both companies' boards and was expected to close in early 2027 pending regulatory clearances.

Sun Pharma said the acquisition aligned with its global expansion strategy and followed months of due diligence, with Organon's portfolio expected to strengthen its long-term growth outlook.

Led by Dilip Shanghvi, the deal was seen as one of the largest overseas acquisitions by an Indian pharmaceutical company.

Benzinga's Edge Stock Rankings provided a detailed breakdown of Organon & Co.'s price structure, showing short-, medium- and long-term trends all turning positive in the latest data.

Organon Gains Investor Support

Economist Riccardo Puglisi said on X that he was happy to hold shares of Organon following recent developments.

Wall St Engine reported that Sun Pharmaceutical Industries agreed to acquire Organon.

The company expects more than $350 million in synergies over the next 2 to 4 years, while expanding its footprint in women's health, biosimilars, and global markets.

Price Action

Organon closed at $13.34, up 0.15% on Wednesday, with pre-market trading down 0.06% on Thursday at the time of writing.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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