Google 'Proudly' Defends Pentagon AI Ties Amid Internal Backlash: Report

Kent Walker, Alphabet's president of global affairs, addressed the company’s employees in a memo. He said Google has long supported defense agencies “proudly” and remains committed to doing so responsibly, reported the Financial Times.

Walker acknowledged that AI tools are not suitable for domestic mass surveillance or autonomous weapons without proper human oversight. However, he affirmed that Google’s support for military uses of AI aligns with the approaches of other major AI labs.

Walker justified this stance by citing Google’s past involvement in classified government initiatives, including cybersecurity, diplomatic translation, and veterans’ healthcare, as per the report.

Alphabet did not immediately respond to Benzinga’s request for comments.

Google Staff Push Back On AI Use

The move comes amid internal pushback at Google, as the Pentagon expands Gemini's use for classified work and partners with OpenAI and others.

Earlier this week, the Washington Post reported that more than 600 Google employees, including senior AI staff, urged CEO Sundar Pichai to bar the Pentagon from using its AI for classified work, warning it could enable harmful uses beyond their control.

According to the Financial Times, the swift pace of the Google-Pentagon contract has alarmed DeepMind researchers, who warn that reduced oversight of advanced AI could enable dangerous uses they can no longer fully control.



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