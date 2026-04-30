Could Ford Join The Robotaxi Race? Jim Farley's Cryptic Response Hints At Possible Ride-Hailing Goals

Could Ford Motor Co. (NYSE:F) be mulling an entry into the Robotaxi race? CEO Jim Farley, during the automaker’s first-quarter 2026 earnings call, hinted at the possibility.

Jim Farley’s Cryptic Response

He then outlined Ford’s Argo AI efforts in the past. Argo is a now-defunct autonomous driving technology enterprise that was backed by the Detroit-based automaker. “We kind of knew from Argo what to look for as robotaxis,” and the self-driving systems “became more proficient,” Farley said.

However, the CEO then shared that Ford was focused on lowering the cost of ownership, as well as developing efficient EVs in North America, but he also outlined that Ford’s Pro business has strengthened the automaker’s fleet management skills. The capabilities “can be applied to all sorts of different fleets…and I think that’s all we’re prepared to say at this point,” Farley said.

Ford’s Universal EV Platform, Model E Rejig

It’s worth noting that the division would also focus on self-driving goals via a “rapid rollout of BlueCruise and the Ford Digital Experience,” the automaker had said, as well as outlining that the rejig would provide a path toward "future Level 3 autonomous driving.”

Ford’s Earnings Highlights

Ford reported strong earnings with EPS of 66 cents per share, which beat the market consensus of 19 cents per share. Ford’s quarterly revenue was $39.82 billion, exceeding the analyst consensus of $38.91 billion. However, the company’s Model E department reported a first-quarter EBIT loss of $777 million.

Elon Musk’s Cybercab Production Timeline

While the EV maker’s rollout of its Robotaxi service isn’t as widespread as Waymo’s, Tesla’s Cybercab, which recently entered production at the Gigafactory in Texas, could help boost its Robotaxi exploits.

However, questions remain about the company’s Full Self-Driving (FSD) technology and its capabilities, which Musk admitted needed improvement during the company’s first-quarter 2026 earnings call.

Benzinga Edge Rankings show that Ford provides satisfactory Momentum and a favorable price trend in the Long Term.

Price Action: F declined 1.23% to $12.09 during overnight trading.

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