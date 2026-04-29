Meta, Amazon, Google Face AI Reality Check: Can New Revenue Justify Billions In Spending?

Big Tech earnings are set to test whether massive AI-driven investments are translating into real growth, with analysts focusing on revenue signals, spending discipline, and long-term monetization.

Brad Erickson (RBC Capital Markets Analyst): Growth Strong, Focus Shifts To AI Execution

He noted that markets will evaluate how management teams position new AI products and scale monetization.

Erickson added that capital spending remains a key swing factor, with sentiment alternating between support and concern over excess investment.

He said strong results could justify higher CapEx, especially as 2027 expectations appear understated.

He also emphasized that long-term winners will be defined by cost efficiency and distribution strength rather than model differentiation.

Paul Meeks (Freedom Capital Markets): Monetization Becomes The Next Test

Paul Meeks, Head of Technology Research at Freedom Capital Markets, told CNBC on Tuesday that earnings themselves are less critical than the broader AI investment cycle.

He described the current phase as one of aggressive infrastructure buildout but warned that investors will soon demand clearer returns, particularly as the market looks toward 2027.

Meeks noted that early AI gains have largely come from cost efficiencies such as automation, but said companies must now demonstrate revenue generation.

Brian Nowak (Morgan Stanley): Revenue Growth Is The Key Proof Point

Brian Nowak, Morgan Stanley senior internet analyst, told CNBC on Tuesday that the central question this earnings season is whether AI investment is driving measurable revenue growth.

He identified top-line acceleration in Google Search, Amazon Web Services, Google Cloud, and Meta's advertising business as the clearest indicator of returns.

Nowak said companies remain on track with near-term data center expansion, with no major delays, though rising input costs such as DRAM could weigh on spending.

He added that hyperscalers are likely absorbing these higher costs to scale capacity.

He also highlighted Amazon's retail business as an underappreciated beneficiary of AI, citing improvements in algorithms, advertising, and warehouse automation, and said its consumer data advantage could support long-term growth in agentic commerce.

John Belton (Gabelli Funds): Strong Trends, But Expectations High

John Belton, portfolio manager at Gabelli Funds, told CNBC on Tuesday that Big Tech enters earnings season with solid fundamentals but elevated expectations, making near-term stock reactions uncertain.

He pointed to continued strength in cloud and digital advertising, while noting that some of that upside may already be priced in.

Belton said accelerating revenue from AI players like Anthropic and OpenAI suggests that monetization is improving, shifting the debate around infrastructure spending.

He added that supply constraints, including rising memory costs, could pressure margins for some companies but help moderate industry expansion and prevent overbuilding.

Belton expects CapEx plans to be largely reaffirmed, with investors focusing on allocation efficiency, and highlighted cloud growth as a key theme while cautioning that Amazon could face near-term margin pressure despite strong long-term prospects.

Price Action: Microsoft shares were down 1.45% at $423.04, Meta Platforms shares were down 0.10% at $670.67, Alphabet shares were down 0.24% at $348.95, and Amazon.com shares were up 0.94% at $262.13 at the time of publication on Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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