Ryde Explores Vietnam Expansion With VinaTaxi Partnership

• Ryde Group stock is taking a hit today. What’s behind RYDE decline?

Vietnam Expansion Strategy

The company signed a memorandum of understanding with Vietnam-based VinaTaxi to explore a strategic collaboration in mobility and electric transport.

The partnership will assess integrating Ryde's ride-hailing platform with VinaTaxi's fleet, including potential deployment across taxi operations, development of an electric motorcycle ride-hailing ecosystem, and phased adoption of electric vehicles.

Market Opportunity and Approach

The agreement enables Ryde to evaluate entry into Vietnam's high-growth mobility market while gaining insight into consumer demand, regulatory dynamics and operational scalability.

The approach aligns with Ryde's asset-light expansion strategy, allowing market exploration with limited risk and no immediate capital commitment.

Company Outlook and Commentary

"Vietnam represents a highly attractive and fast-evolving mobility market, particularly in the areas of motorcycle and electric mobility," said a spokesperson for Ryde.

"This MOU with VinaTaxi allows us to explore potential opportunities in a structured and disciplined manner, leveraging our technology platform while working with a strong local operator. Importantly, this is an exploratory step, and no capital commitment is required at this stage as we assess the market and potential long-term fit."

The initiative supports Ryde's broader plan to expand across Southeast Asia through partnerships that combine technology with local operational expertise.

RYDE Technical Outlook: Trend Versus Key Moving Averages

Ryde Group is currently trading 5.5% below its 20-day simple moving average (SMA), suggesting short-term weakness. However, it remains 46.4% above its 50-day SMA and significantly above its 100-day and 200-day SMAs, indicating a strong long-term trend.

The relative strength index (RSI) is at 54.09, reflecting a neutral momentum. This suggests that the stock is neither overbought nor oversold, indicating a balanced buyer-seller dynamic at present.

Key Resistance : $1.55 — This level has previously acted as a ceiling for the stock.

: $1.55 — This level has previously acted as a ceiling for the stock. Key Support: 16 cents — This level represents a significant low point for the stock.

RYDE Earnings Preview: Next Report Date and Estimates

Looking further out, the next major catalyst for the stock arrives with the May 21 (estimated) earnings report.

EPS Estimate : 63 cents (Down from 75 cents year-over-year)

: 63 cents (Down from 75 cents year-over-year) Revenue Estimate: $6.55 Million (Down from $7.00 Million YoY)

RYDE Stock Price Activity: Ryde Group shares were down 5.93% at $1.11 at publication on Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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