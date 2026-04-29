Trimble Integrates Claude AI Into SketchUp

AI Integration with SketchUp

The company has integrated Anthropic's Claude AI into SketchUp, enabling users to generate 3D models directly from text or voice prompts.

The feature uses a SketchUp Connector based on the Model Context Protocol (MCP), enabling Claude to interact with .skp files and build geometry in a cloud-based environment.

Enhanced 3D Modeling Capabilities

Users can create models such as buildings, landscapes, and furniture using plain-language inputs, supported by images, sketches, and dimensions. Claude iteratively refines designs and verifies accuracy.

The integration also includes version tracking within a single chat, allowing quick revisions using text or screenshots.

Completed models can be downloaded and edited across SketchUp platforms. Users can also train Claude to automate repetitive tasks.

Access and Company Strategy

Users need a Claude account and a Trimble ID to access the feature, with free usage allowing up to 30 saved models before requiring a paid plan.

"The learning curve and time it takes for professionals to transfer a vision to a digital model has traditionally been the biggest barrier to 3D modeling," said Chris Cronin, vice president and general manager of architecture and design solutions at Trimble.

Trimble said the integration supports its broader push to expand access to advanced design tools, with SketchUp widely used across the architecture, construction, and design industries.

TRMB Stock: Key Levels To Watch

Trimble is stabilizing after a longer downtrend, with lower long-term moving averages and a February death cross. The stock trades slightly above its 20-day SMA, signaling short-term stability.

However, it remains below its 100-day SMA, indicating the intermediate-term trend remains under pressure.

Momentum is slightly constructive, with the MACD above its signal line and a positive histogram. This setup reflects improving upside pressure since the bullish cross in June 2025.

In simple terms, a MACD above the signal line indicates that buyers have recently held more control than sellers.

Key Resistance : $71.50 — near the 100-day SMA zone where rebounds often run into supply.

: $71.50 — near the 100-day SMA zone where rebounds often run into supply. Key Support: $66.50 — close to the 20-day SMA area that's been acting like a near-term balance point.

Trimble Earnings Preview: May 2026 Estimates

Trimble is set to report earnings on May 6, 2026 (confirmed).

EPS Estimate : 69 cents (Up from 61 cents YoY)

: 69 cents (Up from 61 cents YoY) Revenue Estimate : $905.20 million (Up from $840.60 million YoY)

: $905.20 million (Up from $840.60 million YoY) Valuation: P/E of 37.9x (Indicates premium valuation relative to peers)

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Buy Rating with an average price target of $87.55. Recent analyst moves include:

Baird : Outperform (Lowers Target to $85.00) (Mar. 30)

: Outperform (Lowers Target to $85.00) (Mar. 30) Barclays : Overweight (Raises Target to $103.00) (Mar. 6)

: Overweight (Raises Target to $103.00) (Mar. 6) Wells Fargo: Overweight (Lowers Target to $79.00) (Feb. 12)

TRMB Price Action: Trimble shares were up 0.47% at $66.95 during premarket trading on Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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