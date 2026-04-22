Contribute
España
Italia
대한민국
日本
Français

Benzinga

Research
My Stocks
Tools
Free Benzinga Pro Trial
Sunnyvale, CA US - March 16, 2025: Amazon logo and sign displayed in front of the company corporate offices in Sunnyvale, at Moffett Place office complex in Silicon Valley
April 22, 2026 11:56 AM 2 min read

The Nvidia Killer? Inside The $100 Billion Amazon-Anthropic Alliance

This isn’t just a software deal; it's a massive infrastructure blockade. By securing 5 gigawatts of power and multi-generational ‘Trainium’ chip capacity, Amazon is building an AI empire that doesn't need a green logo to function.

The $100 Billion Amazon-Anthropic Infrastructure Play

According to JPMorgan's Harlan Sur, this expanded collaboration is a 5-gigawatt power move. Anthropic has committed to spending $100 billion over the next decade on AWS technologies, while Amazon is injecting billions into the AI startup.

The goal? Creating a self-sustaining ecosystem of custom silicon—Trainium 3, Trainium 4, and beyond—that bypasses the supply chain bottlenecks currently strangling the rest of Big Tech.

Marvell And Astera Labs: The AI Nervous System

Investor Takeaway: Diversifying The AI Trade

The Nvidia dominance remains, but the ‘Trainium’ roadmap creates a massive secondary ecosystem with high visibility through 2027.

For investors, Marvell and Astera Labs represent the essential ‘pick and shovel’ plays in a $100 billion rebellion.

If Amazon successfully scales its own silicon, the real alpha may live in the companies building its nervous system.

Image via Shutterstock

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

To add Benzinga News as your preferred source on Google, click here.

Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2026 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved