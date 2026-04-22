This isn’t just a software deal; it's a massive infrastructure blockade. By securing 5 gigawatts of power and multi-generational ‘Trainium’ chip capacity, Amazon is building an AI empire that doesn't need a green logo to function.

The $100 Billion Amazon-Anthropic Infrastructure Play

According to JPMorgan's Harlan Sur, this expanded collaboration is a 5-gigawatt power move. Anthropic has committed to spending $100 billion over the next decade on AWS technologies, while Amazon is injecting billions into the AI startup.

The goal? Creating a self-sustaining ecosystem of custom silicon—Trainium 3, Trainium 4, and beyond—that bypasses the supply chain bottlenecks currently strangling the rest of Big Tech.

Marvell And Astera Labs: The AI Nervous System

Investor Takeaway: Diversifying The AI Trade

The Nvidia dominance remains, but the ‘Trainium’ roadmap creates a massive secondary ecosystem with high visibility through 2027.

For investors, Marvell and Astera Labs represent the essential ‘pick and shovel’ plays in a $100 billion rebellion.

If Amazon successfully scales its own silicon, the real alpha may live in the companies building its nervous system.

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