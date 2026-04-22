What's Going On With Broadcom Stock Wednesday?

Latest Developments

Under the agreement, Broadcom will design and supply custom tensor processing units (TPUs) for Google's next-generation AI accelerators. It will also provide networking and related components for Google's AI data racks.

The partnership extends through 2031, reflecting rising demand for specialized AI hardware and deeper collaboration between chipmakers and hyperscale cloud providers.

Google Doubles Down On Custom Silicon

Momentum in Broadcom shares also followed new chip announcements from Google, highlighting its push into custom AI silicon—an area where Broadcom plays a central role.

Google is splitting its latest TPUs into separate processors for training and inference, aiming to improve efficiency and reduce costs.

Senior Vice President Amin Vahdat said the shift is designed to better match evolving AI workloads, while CEO Sundar Pichai emphasized scaling AI more cost-effectively.

Technical Analysis

Broadcom is pressing into the top end of its 52-week range, with price action holding near the prior swing high from April—behavior that typically reflects persistent demand.

The stock is trading 17% above its 20-day simple moving average (SMA) and 18.5% above its 100-day SMA, which leans bullish for both the short- and intermediate-term trends.

The relative strength index (RSI), a momentum gauge, is 74.86, which is in overbought territory and often signals "hot" momentum that can cool quickly. An RSI of 74.86 suggests buyers have been in control lately, but pullbacks can still occur even in strong uptrends.

The golden cross in April (50-day SMA moving above the 200-day SMA) supports the idea that the longer trend has turned higher after the death cross in March.

Over the past 12 months, the stock has risen 140.21%, a move that aligns with a market that's been rewarding AI infrastructure exposure.

Key Resistance : $414.50 — a level where rallies have recently stalled near the 52-week high area.

: $414.50 — a level where rallies have recently stalled near the 52-week high area. Key Support: $330.50 — an area where buyers previously showed up after weakness.

Earnings & Analyst Outlook

Looking further out, the next major catalyst for the stock arrives with the June 4, 2026 (estimated) earnings report.

EPS Estimate : $2.24 (Up from $1.58 YoY)

: $2.24 (Up from $1.58 YoY) Revenue Estimate : $22.04 Billion (Up from $15.00 Billion YoY)

: $22.04 Billion (Up from $15.00 Billion YoY) Valuation: P/E of 78.4x (Indicates premium valuation relative to peers)

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Buy Rating with an average price target of $470.96. Recent analyst moves include:

Mizuho : Outperform (Maintains Target to $480.00) (April 16)

: Outperform (Maintains Target to $480.00) (April 16) Wells Fargo : Overweight (Maintains Target to $430.00) (April 15)

: Overweight (Maintains Target to $430.00) (April 15) JP Morgan: Overweight (Maintains Target to $500.00) (April 15)

Top ETF Exposure

Significance: Because AVGO carries such a heavy weight in these funds, any significant inflows or outflows will likely trigger automatic buying or selling of the stock.

Price Action

AVGO Price Action: Broadcom shares were up 2.76% at $413.26 at the time of publication on Wednesday. The stock is trading near its 52-week high of $414.61, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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