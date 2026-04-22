Google Unveils New AI Super-Chips To Slash Costs, Rival Nvidia

Google Splits AI Chips to Boost Efficiency

Google is separating AI training and inference tasks into distinct processors in its eighth-generation Tensor Processing Unit (TPU) lineup.

Senior Vice President Amin Vahdat wrote on his blog on Wednesday that, "With the rise of AI agents, we determined the community would benefit from chips individually specialized to the needs of training and serving."

The company will offer TPU 8t for building AI models and TPU 8i for running them, aiming to improve performance and cost efficiency.

Google designs TPUs as specialized chips to speed up machine learning tasks.

Competing With Nvidia and Expanding Adoption

Google continues to position its TPUs as an alternative to Nvidia's dominant GPUs while still offering Nvidia-based services to cloud customers.

CEO Sundar Pichai wrote on his blog that the new architecture is designed "to deliver the massive throughput and low latency needed to concurrently run millions of agents cost-effectively."

At the same time, Nvidia is advancing its own AI hardware, including inference-focused silicon enhanced by its Groq technology acquisition, underscoring the competitive dynamic between the two companies.

Focus on Cost, Speed, and Scale Versus Rivals

Google is targeting lower costs and faster AI responses by increasing on-chip memory and improving efficiency.

Vice President Mark Lohmeyer told Bloomberg that, "The number of transactions is going way up, and the cost per transaction needs to go way down for it to scale."

Adoption is growing, with companies like Citadel Securities and institutions such as U.S. national labs already using the chips.

Anthropic has also committed to large-scale TPU usage.

Latest Nvidia Collaboration

NVIDIA and Google Cloud are also deepening a long-running partnership to make it easier and cheaper for companies to build and run AI applications.

The tech giants have worked together for over a decade to build a shared platform that helps businesses move AI from testing into real-world use.

This setup supports everything from automated workflows to tools used in industries like manufacturing and robotics.

At Google Cloud Next, the companies introduced updates designed to make AI systems faster and more efficient.

Google Cloud's Mark Lohmeyer said combining Google's infrastructure with NVIDIA's technology gives customers the ability to build and run AI tools while "optimizing for performance, cost, and sustainability."

The partnership allows companies to use powerful AI tools securely and at scale, whether in the cloud or closer to their own data.

GOOGL Price Action: Alphabet shares were up 1.69% at $337.91 at the time of publication on Wednesday. The stock is approaching its 52-week high of $349.00, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Image via Shutterstock