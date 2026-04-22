Fundstrat's Tom Lee didn't sugarcoat it, calling the situation a "bad development." But notably, he stopped well short of sounding any broader alarm for equities.

AI Risks Emerge—But Narrative Holds

The incident underscores a growing tension in the AI story: while capital continues to flood into the space, real-world risks—from misuse to security gaps—are starting to surface.

For investors, that raises a key question: Are these early warning signs, or just noise in a still-intact growth narrative?

So far, the market appears to be leaning toward the latter.

Short-Term Test, Long-Term Melt-Up?

Even as he flagged the Anthropic issue, Lee reiterated a much bigger call. Speaking on CNBC, he said markets may "test" the new Fed Chair in the near term—but beyond that, he sees the potential for "one of the best 18–24 month periods we have seen in our life."

That framing keeps the focus squarely on the bigger picture:

Near-term volatility

Long-term upside still intact

The Bigger Setup

The takeaway is less about Anthropic itself and more about what comes next.

If AI-driven risks continue to emerge without derailing capital flows, it could reinforce a familiar pattern—markets acknowledging problems, but continuing higher anyway.

For now, Lee's message is clear: The AI story may be getting more complicated—but the bull case isn't breaking.

Tom Lee created by artificial analysis via DALL-E; and Dow Jones Industrial Average, via Shutterstock