Arsenic, Carcinogens In Wastewater

Tesla, Nueces County and Eurofins didn’t immediately respond to Benzinga‘s request for comment.

Lab testing found 0.0104 mg/L of Hexavalent Chromium, which is the same substance from the famed Erin Brokovich case, the report said, while over 0.0025 mg/L of Arsenic was also detected. Notably, the report says that the TCEQ-issued permit contained neither substance, as the February 2026 investigation did not check for heavy metals, the report said.

The discharged water from the facility flows through the drainage ditch into Petronila Creek and into Baffin Bay, which is a longtime fishing destination, the report said.

Musk had earlier hailed the facility as being “very clean” as Tesla shared that the facility, a first-of-its-kind in the U.S., was environmentally-friendly and less expensive to run. The automaker also shared that the facility would help create jobs in the region.

Environment Group Opposes SpaceX IPO

According to Benzinga Edge Rankings, Tesla offers satisfactory Momentum, but poor Value. It provides a favorable price trend in the Long term.

Price Action: TSLA declined 0.76% to $389.50 during Pre-market trading on Wednesday.

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