GM To Suspend Next-Generation EV Pickup Truck Development Amid Gasoline Pivot: Report

General Motors Co. (NYSE:GM) will reportedly suspend development efforts of its next-generation EV pickup truck as the U.S. auto sector scales back on all-electric mobility.

GM To Suspend EV Pickup Development

The Detroit-based automaker will be delaying the development of the EV pickup at its Factory Zero plant in Michigan indefinitely, according to a report by Crain’s Detroit Business on Tuesday, which cited anonymous sources familiar with the matter.

GM did not immediately respond to Benzinga‘s request for comment.

The report also said that the company was planning an update to its full-size pickup truck line by 2028, with plans to introduce lower-cost variants. GM had earlier ended the production of its most affordable EV, the Chevrolet Bolt EV, which retailed for $29,990.

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GM stock recently surged after Wolfe Research analyst Emmanuel Rosner upgraded the automaker’s stock rating to Outperform, citing the company’s refreshed lineup of full‑size pickup trucks. Rosner estimates that the new models could add roughly $1.7 billion to the company’s revenue.

According to Benzinga Edge Rankings, GM scores well on the Momentum and Value metrics, while also providing a favorable price trend in the Long term.

Price Action: GM surged 0.56% to $79.49 during the overnight trading session.

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