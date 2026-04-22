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Nonthaburi,Thailand 26 Mar.2025:XPENG Motors brand logo on steering wheel inside electric car. Chinese EV company
April 22, 2026 2:42 AM 3 min read

China's EV Giants Go Global as Domestic Market Feels the Pressure: Analyst Terms It 'Natural Evolution'

Automotive analyst Lei Xing said the international expansion of Chinese automakers is a "natural evolution" for companies facing mounting pressure at home, as fresh industry data showed a sharp rise in vehicle exports and a widening push into overseas markets.

Domestic Pressure Pushes Carmakers Beyond China

Xing, an independent consultant and co-host of the China EVs & More podcast, told The Wire China that the current globalization drive is the logical next step after many companies reached operational maturity in China. "The domestic market has been feeling the pressure," Xing said. "It's just a natural evolution now that a lot of these companies are becoming global."

Reiterating that view in an X post on Tuesday, he added, "I think we always need to look at this with a glass half-full half-empty perspective," referring to the overseas expansion of Chinese EV makers.

Export Boom Strengthens Global Expansion Drive

It added that expectations are growing that the war in Iran's energy shock and higher fuel prices could push more drivers toward EVs.

How Chinese EV Stocks Fare Against US EV Giants

According to Benzinga Edge Rankings, NIO shows positive performance trends across the short-, medium-, and long-term.

BYD’s OTC stock, meanwhile, offers a strong growth score but fares poorly on the ‘Price Trend’ metric across the board, according to Benzinga Edge Rankings.

Photo Courtesy: somkanae sawatdinak on Shutterstock.com

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