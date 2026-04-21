Pichai Applauds Cook's Legacy As Transition Begins

"Congrats on an incredible run," Pichai said in a post on X, adding that he has "always respected" Cook's commitment to Apple's mission and looks forward to working with his successor.

Cook earlier responded to the outpouring of support by thanking users and employees.

"This is not goodbye," Cook said, signaling his continued involvement as executive chairman. "It's a hello to John."

Apple Names John Ternus As Next CEO

Apple said John Ternus, its longtime hardware chief, will take over as CEO on Sept. 1, 2026. Cook will remain in his role through the summer to ensure a smooth transition following a unanimous board decision.

Ternus, a 25-year veteran of the company, is widely viewed as a steady hand who understands Apple's culture, but also someone who could accelerate strategic shifts — particularly in artificial intelligence.

Cook's tenure, which began after Steve Jobs stepped down in 2011, saw Apple expand into services and become one of the world's most valuable companies.

Apple-Google Partnership Remains Key Amid AI Push

Google reportedly pays Apple billions annually to remain the default search engine on iPhones — a deal that continues to drive significant revenue for both sides.

Earlier this year, the companies expanded into AI collaboration, with Apple selecting Google's Gemini models to power parts of its new AI features, including upgrades to Siri.

Price Action: Apple shares closed at $266.17 on Tuesday, down 2.52% and edged higher in after-hours trading to $267.65, up 0.56%. Alphabet Inc. Class A shares fell 1.52% and Class C shares also declined, slipping 1.47%, closing at $332.29 and $330.47, respectively, according to Benzinga Pro.

AAPL sits in the 98th percentile for Quality on Benzinga Edge, underscoring its strong performance across short, medium and long-term trends.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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