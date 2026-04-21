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Apple's new iPhone 18 pro presentation on the screen. Apple logo on a smartphone screen.
April 21, 2026 1:28 PM 3 min read

Apple Makes Its Biggest Bet Since The iPhone: Ternus As CEO

The Timing

The timing alone sent a signal. Rosenblatt analyst Barton Crockett noted that Apple would not announce a CEO change ten days before earnings unless it felt very good about the quarter — a subtle read that the transition comes from strength, not crisis. 

Bank of America’s Wamsi Mohan echoed that view, flagging 2027 as a potential breakout product year tied to the 20th iPhone anniversary and a new wave of AI-enabled wearables and AR glasses.

Cook’s legacy is beyond dispute. Under his watch, Apple’s stock climbed roughly 1,900%, EBITDA expanded from $37 billion to more than $180 billion, and Services scaled to 43% of gross profit. 

Mohan noted that Cook's political relationships and policy access — now preserved in an executive chairman role — remain a strategic asset as Apple navigates an increasingly complex trade environment. 

The elevation of Johny Srouji to chief hardware officer was read by Mohan as an additive structural move, not a consolation prize.

Apple's AI Catch-Up

What Ternus inherits is harder. Needham analyst Laura Martin, who remains on the sidelines with a Hold rating, delivered the sharpest assessment of the gap Apple must close: 

"In a world where the smartest individuals in the world agree that GenAI is the next disruptive technology, AAPL’s lagging AI integrations appear tone-deaf and could have existential risks,” the Needham analyst wrote.  

Martin estimates Apple is two to three years behind hyperscalers on AI and chronically under-monetizing its advertising business, which generated roughly $10 billion in 2025 against a potential run-rate closer to half of Services revenue at near 80% margins.

JPMorgan’s Samik Chatterjee, who carries an Overweight rating and a $325 price target, framed the bull case succinctly: the race to build the next-generation AI consumption form factor — whether AR glasses, wearables, or ambient devices — is fundamentally a hardware problem, and Ternus is a hardware man. 

Wedbush’s Dan Ives called the announcement a “shocker headline” and said Ternus must "flex the muscles" and go on a strategic AI offensive.

WWDC Ahead

WWDC is now the first real test. 

Rosenblatt's Crockett drew a pointed parallel — Ternus as a potential echo of Jobs, a hardware visionary entering at a moment when the industry is betting everything on form factor. 

Apple has roughly six weeks to show the market that the bet is already paying off.

AAPL Price Action: Apple stock was down 2.46% at $266.34 at the time of publication on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Photo: Alex PakhoMovie / Shutterstock

This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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