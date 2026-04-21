Snap Shares Drop As CFO Exit, Job Cuts And Profit Push Weigh On Sentiment

• Snap stock is showing notable weakness. Why are SNAP shares down?

Leadership Changes and Strategy Shift

CEO Evan Spiegel said Andersen will leave after nearly eight years, with Doug Hott set to succeed him.

Snap is also reorganizing teams, moving workplace experience under Chief People Officer Scott Withycombe and shifting content into the product group led by Ceci Mourkogiannis, citing a "clear path to net income profitability."

Cost Cuts and Financial Outlook

The company is cutting about 1,000 jobs, or 16% of its workforce, and eliminating more than 300 open roles, targeting annualized savings of over $500 million by the second half of 2026.

It is prioritizing higher-margin advertising, Snapchat+ growth and monetization.

Snap lowered its 2026 expense outlook to $2.75 billion and stock-based compensation to $1.05 billion. It guided first-quarter revenue of $1.529 billion and adjusted EBITDA of $233 million, above estimates, while expecting restructuring charges of $95 million to $130 million.

Analyst View and Commentary

"Change of this magnitude and at this speed is never easy and it will not be seamless," Spiegel said.

Critical Levels To Watch for Snap Stock

The stock is trading 14.96% above its 20-day simple moving average (SMA) and 8.4% below its 100-day SMA, a split that points to short-term strength but a still-damaged intermediate trend.

Key Resistance : $6.50 — A round-number area where rebounds often stall first.

: $6.50 — A round-number area where rebounds often stall first. Key Support: $5 — Near-term "line in the sand" that often draws dip-buying interest.

On a 12-month view, the stock is down 24.38%, which reinforces that rallies have struggled to turn into a durable uptrend. Within the $3.81 to $10.41 52-week range, it's well off the highs, and the last major swing low was in March.

Snap Earnings Preview for May 2026

Investors are now focused on the next earnings report set for May 6.

EPS Estimate : Loss of 8 cents (Unchanged from loss of 8 cents year-over-year)

: Loss of 8 cents (Unchanged from loss of 8 cents year-over-year) Revenue Estimate : $1.52 billion (Up from $1.36 billion YoY)

: $1.52 billion (Up from $1.36 billion YoY) Valuation: P/E ratio not provided

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock has a Hold rating and an average price target of $9.07. Recent analyst moves include:

Stifel : Hold (Raises target to $5.25 on April 21)

: Hold (Raises target to $5.25 on April 21) BMO Capital : Outperform (Raises target to $15 on April 16)

: Outperform (Raises target to $15 on April 16) Guggenheim: Neutral (Maintains target to $6.50 on April 16)

SNAP Stock Price Activity: Snap shares were down 6.08% at $5.64 at of publication on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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