If You Invested $1,000 In Apple Stock When Tim Cook Became CEO, Here's How Much You'd Have Now

Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) announced on Monday that long-time CEO Tim Cook will step down from the top role on Sept. 1, 2026. Succeeding Cook will be John Ternus, an Apple employee since 2001.

Ternus will have big shoes to fill, following a multi-decade run by Cook that took Apple shares to new heights. Cook faced the same pressure previously, as some analysts and investors were skeptical as the company transitioned away from co-founder Steve Jobs to a new CEO.

Here's a look back at how much Apple stock is up since Cook took over as CEO.

Tim Cook Takes CEO Role

On Aug. 24, 2011, Apple co-founder Jobs announced he was stepping down from the company. Cook, previously the chief operating officer, was named the new CEO and took over from Jobs, who had served as CEO from 1997 to 2011.

While the CEO of the company, Jobs helped usher in an era of product innovation that included iTunes, App Store, iPad and the iPhone.

Jobs recommended that Apple make Cook the company’s next CEO, a suggestion approved by the company’s board of directors.

Jobs passed away two months later from complications related to pancreatic cancer.

Facing difficult odds of following the legacy of Jobs, Cook has helped steer Apple to new heights, growing its services business and continuing to dominate existing product lines. Cook also helped the company grow in new segments such as streaming, Airpods, the Apple Watch and the company’s M1 chip.

Under Cook’s leadership, Apple became the first $2 trillion and the first $3 trillion public company. Today, the company is worth around $4 trillion and one of the most valuable companies in the world.

While investors and analysts were initially skeptical of Cook leading the company, shareholders have been pleasantly rewarded.

Investing $1,000 in Apple Stock

Apple shares traded at $373.52 on Aug. 23, 2011, Jobs' last day leading the company.

A $1,000 investment at the time of Cook taking over could have purchased 2.68 shares of Apple.

Apple has held two stock splits during Cook’s time leading the company. Shares split 7-for-1 in June 2014 and 4-for-1 in August 2020. The splits would have turned the 2.68 shares into 75.04 shares.

The $1,000 investment would be worth $20,238.29 today, based on Apple’s share price of $269.70 at the time of writing, not including dividends.

A $1,000 investment in Apple under Cook’s leadership as CEO would be up 1,923.8% over the course of nearly 15 years.

This article was previously published by Benzinga and has been updated.

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