AMD Stock Surges: Why AI Demand Is Fueling A Massive Run

Advanced Micro Devices Inc (NASDAQ:AMD) shares are trading higher, up 2.23%, on Tuesday as chip and AI-linked names track a firmer tone in big-cap tech.

Analyst Flags AI Demand and Sector Imbalances

Bernstein's Stacy Rasgon said strong AI demand is boosting semiconductor stocks like AMD but is also exposing growing imbalances across the sector.

Rasgon noted that demand for computing power continues to exceed supply, with tight availability across chips, optics, and CPUs, alongside rising memory prices and strong revenue growth at AI firms.

Rasgon also highlighted a valuation gap, saying Nvidia and Broadcom trade at around 15 times earnings or less, and suggested this imbalance will correct "one way or the other."

Technical Analysis

AMD is pressing the upper end of its 52-week range after a powerful multi-month uptrend, and that positioning is consistent with buyers still controlling the bigger picture. The stock is trading 22% above its 20-day simple moving average (SMA) and 29.1% above its 100-day SMA, suggesting strong short- and intermediate-term trend support beneath the price.

The relative strength index (RSI), a momentum gauge, is 78.21, indicating overbought conditions and suggesting that upside momentum is running hot. RSI at 78.21 means the recent pace of gains has been fast enough that pullbacks can show up quickly.

Key Resistance : $287.50 — near the recent 52-week high area where rallies can stall.

: $287.50 — near the recent 52-week high area where rallies can stall. Key Support: $230.50 — near the 20-day SMA zone where dip-buyers have recently shown up.

Earnings & Analyst Outlook

The countdown is on: Advanced Micro Devices is set to report earnings on May 5, 2026 (confirmed).

EPS Estimate : $1.18 (Up from 96 cents YoY)

: $1.18 (Up from 96 cents YoY) Revenue Estimate : $9.86 Billion (Up from $7.44 Billion YoY)

: $9.86 Billion (Up from $7.44 Billion YoY) Valuation: P/E of 105.3x (Indicates premium valuation relative to peers)

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Buy Rating with an average price target of $287.46. Recent analyst moves include:

Stifel : Buy (Raises Target to $320.00) (April 20)

: Buy (Raises Target to $320.00) (April 20) Bernstein : Market Perform (Raises Target to $265.00) (April 16)

: Market Perform (Raises Target to $265.00) (April 16) Citigroup: Neutral (Lowers Target to $248.00) (April 6)

Top ETF Exposure

Significance: Because AMD carries such a heavy weight in these funds, any significant inflows or outflows will likely trigger automatic buying or selling of the stock.

Price Action

AMD Stock Price Activity: Advanced Micro Devices shares were up 2.26% at $281.17 at the time of publication on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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