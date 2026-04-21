Silicon Surge: Why Intel Is Beating The Odds As Big Tech Rotates Into AI

Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) shares are trading higher on Tuesday as chip stocks track a firmer tape in big-cap tech.

The Nasdaq is up 0.46%, the S&P 500 is up 0.34%, and Technology (XLK) is leading sectors at +0.93%.

• Intel stock is gaining positive traction. Why are INTC shares climbing?

Analyst Flags AI-Driven Imbalances in Chip Sector

Recently, Bernstein's Stacy Rasgon said strong AI demand is lifting semiconductor stocks, but creating uneven performance across the sector.

Rasgon said demand for computing power continues to outstrip supply, pointing to rising memory prices and tight availability across chips, optics and CPUs, while noting that growing revenues at AI firms confirm real demand.

Rasgon added that stock performance has diverged, with companies such as Intel and Advanced Micro Devices, Inc (NASDAQ:AMD) rallying.

Rasgon also flagged a valuation mismatch, saying Nvidia and Broadcom trade at around 15 times earnings or less despite strong demand, and suggested the gap across the AI supply chain will eventually correct "one way or the other."

Technical Analysis

Intel is pressing the upper end of its 52-week range after a powerful multi-month uptrend, which keeps the chart tilted toward buyers.

The stock is trading 23.2% above its 20-day simple moving average (SMA) and 46.7% above its 100-day SMA, a spread that suggests strong short- and intermediate-term trend control (shares at $66.74).

The relative strength index (RSI), a momentum gauge, is at 70.15, which is in overbought territory and often lines up with "hot" momentum conditions. RSI at 70.15 indicates strong upside pressure, so pullbacks can occur quickly if buyers pause.

The 12-month gain of 256.53% shows this has been a momentum-led run rather than a slow grind higher. With the 52-week high at $68.61 and the low at $18.25, the stock is still trading near the top of its yearly band, which can keep breakouts in play but also raises the bar for fresh upside follow-through.

Key Resistance : $70.50 — Near the recent high area where rallies can stall.

: $70.50 — Near the recent high area where rallies can stall. Key Support: $57.50 — Near the 20-day EMA zone where dip-buyers have recently had an edge.

Earnings & Analyst Outlook

The countdown is on: Intel Corp is set to report earnings on April 23 (confirmed).

EPS Estimate : Loss of 4 cents (Down from 13 cents year-over-year)

: Loss of 4 cents (Down from 13 cents year-over-year) Revenue Estimate : $12.36 billion (Down from $12.67 billion YoY)

: $12.36 billion (Down from $12.67 billion YoY) Valuation: P/E ratio not provided

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Hold Rating with an average price target of $50.28. Recent analyst moves include:

KGI Securities : Downgraded to Neutral (Target $71 on April 20)

: Downgraded to Neutral (Target $71 on April 20) Stifel : Hold (Raises target to $65 on April 20)

: Hold (Raises target to $65 on April 20) Bernstein: Market Perform (Raises target to $60 on April 16)

Top ETF Exposure

Significance: Because Intel carries significant weight in these funds, any significant inflows or outflows will likely trigger automatic buying or selling of the stock.

Price Action

INTC Stock Price Activity: Intel shares were up 1.63% at $66.77 at the time of publication on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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