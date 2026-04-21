'Disturbing' And 'Narcissistic': UK Lawmakers Slam Palantir CEO's Manifesto

Karp Pushes Tech Industry Toward National Security Role

Palantir released a 22-point summary of Karp’s book, highlighting his belief that Silicon Valley must take a more active role in national defense.

The points argue that “Silicon Valley must play a role in addressing violent crime” and emphasize military support, stating, “If a U.S. Marine asks for a better rifle, we should build it; and the same goes for software.”

The summary also reflects Karp’s broader stance that software and AI will shape future “hard power,” the Business Insider reported on Monday.

Debate Grows Around Ideology and Business Ties

Industry voices reacted sharply to Karp’s views. Sequoia partner Shaun Maguire called the ideas “brilliant,” adding that Palantir represents “the ideological center with a rarely articulated moral clarity.”

In contrast, Bellingcat founder Eliot Higgins argued that the company’s growth is tied to its worldview, saying, “These 22 points aren’t philosophy floating in space, they’re the public ideology of a company whose revenue depends on the politics it’s advocating.”

Palantir’s manifesto has drawn sharp criticism from U.K. lawmakers and analysts over its views on power, AI, and global politics, the Guardian reported on Tuesday.

Martin Wrigley, a Liberal Democrat MP, condemned the document, calling it “a parody of a RoboCop film” and “a disturbing narcissistic rant,” arguing that it shows the company is “entirely unsuited” for handling sensitive U.K. public data.

Victoria Collins, also a Liberal Democrat MP, echoed that criticism, saying the manifesto “sounds like the ramblings of a supervillain” and questioned its role in public services.

Labor MP Rachael Maskell said the post was “quite disturbing” and suggested Palantir is positioning itself “at the heart of the defense revolution in the technological age,” urging the government to reconsider its contracts.

Tim Squirrell of Foxglove added that the statements reflect a company “fixated on U.S. dominance and utterly unsuited to being anywhere near our public services.”

AI, Society, and Policy Proposals Stir Controversy

Karp’s summary spans topics from AI-driven warfare to cultural and political issues, including a suggestion that the U.S. reconsider conscription and a claim that “the atomic age is ending” as AI reshapes deterrence.

The document also critiques modern tech culture and calls for stronger economic and security outcomes, reinforcing Karp’s long-held belief that the tech sector should play a central role in shaping national and global priorities.

PLTR Price Action: Palantir Technologies shares were up 0.86% at $147.13 during premarket trading on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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