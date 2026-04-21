"The seas will be turbulent for Apple because there's been so much change in how consumers interact with technology," Chatterjee said.

The company’s press release announcing the CEO transition didn’t mention AI, instead highlighting Ternus’s 25-year tenure and his contribution to launching new product lines.

However, analysts believe that AI will need to be a priority when Ternus assumes his role in four months. As suggested by Timothy Hubbard, assistant professor of management at the University of Notre Dame, Apple may need to revisit its tradition of rapid innovation to maintain its lead.

"The very strengths that made Apple dominant — that rapid innovation is where Apple started, and maybe that's where the company needs to return," said Hubbard.

Apple CEO Shift Raises AI Stakes

Wedbush analyst Dan Ives warned that Ternus will face immediate scrutiny, noting Apple must prove it can better compete in AI after lagging rivals. He added that Tim Cook likely believes the company now has the pieces in place to shift leadership amid rising pressure to deliver a clear AI strategy.

Apple is set to report March-quarter earnings on April 30. Furthermore, Apple's WWDC is scheduled for June 8–12, where it is expected to unveil upgraded AI features under Apple Intelligence. Wall Street expects John Ternus to play a notable role in the June 8 keynote.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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