AWS Partnership Supports Phase 2 Development

On Tuesday, Avalon GloboCare said its subsidiary, Avalon Quantum AI LLC, is working with Amazon Web Services (AWS) on Phase 2 of its Catch-Up agentic AI video platform.

AWS has committed $125,000 in funding tied to project completion within seven months, though the company said it expects to finish development in about four months.

Caylent Leads Buildout of Autonomous AI Platform

Avalon appointed Caylent, an AWS Premier Tier Consulting Partner and member of the AWS Generative AI Innovation Center’s Partner Innovation Alliance, to lead development.

The partnership was first announced in March.

The second phase aims to transition the platform from a manually configured system into a fully autonomous, agentic AI video solution, enabling users with limited technical expertise to create personalized content across social media platforms.

Management Sees Validation and Growth Potential

Interim CEO and COO Meng Li said, “We believe working with Caylent and the AWS Generative AI Innovation Center to support our platform development represents a significant validation of our technology and growth strategy.”

He added, “This collaboration is expected to enable us to accelerate Phase 2 of our Catch-Up SaaS platform and advance its evolution into a fully autonomous, agentic AI solution with expanded capabilities and market reach.”

According to Li, the partnership strengthens Avalon’s roadmap and supports scaling, broader adoption, and long-term monetization.

ALBT Price Action: Avalon Globocare shares were down 6.08% at $0.46 during premarket trading on Tuesday. The stock is trading near its 52-week low of $0.33, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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