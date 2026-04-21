Apple Taps Johny Srouji For Chief Hardware Officer As John Ternus Prepares To Become CEO

Srouji, who has been with Apple since 2008, previously served as the senior vice president of hardware technologies. He was instrumental in launching Apple's in-house chip strategy, beginning with the A4, and has played a key role in advancing multiple technologies across Apple's products.

CEO Tim Cook praised Srouji as exceptionally talented, highlighting his impact within Apple and across the tech industry.

Apple’s Major Leadership Shake-Up

Tim Cook is set to step down as CEO in September, with Ternus taking over the reins. Cook, who has been at the helm for 15 years, will continue to be associated with Apple as the executive chairman of the board.



Benzinga's Edge Rankings place Apple in the 98th percentile for quality and the 72nd percentile for growth, reflecting its strong performance in both areas. Benzinga’s screener allows you to compare Apple’s performance with its peers.

AAPL Price Action: On a year-to-date basis, Apple rose 0.75%, as per Benzinga Pro. On Monday, it climbed 1.04% to close at $273.05.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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