Billionaire investor Ray Dalio said on Monday that artificial intelligence is becoming a "partner" in decision-making as he unveiled "Digital Ray."

Digital Ray AI Launch And Vision

Dalio posted on X, saying, "Many people talk about Al as a threat, but I’ve always seen it as a partner to help me in my decision making."

He described AI as a tool designed to reduce human bias and improve judgment.

He referenced a 2017 TED Talk where he explained embedding Bridgewater's principles into algorithms to build an "idea meritocracy," where "the best ideas win out over the human bias, emotion and blind spots that often led us astray."

He added that the shift is no longer theoretical, saying, "whether you like it or not, algorithmic decision-making is coming at you fast, and it's going to change your life."

Dalio also introduced "Digital Ray," a beta AI system he described as an "AI twin" trained on his decades of principles and pattern recognition.

He said it is not "just a chatbot" but a tool designed to think like him and "stress-test your own perspective for sharper, more confident choices."

Experts Warn Risks While Highlighting Human-AI Shift

Earlier, top computer science researcher Stuart Russell warned that unchecked AI development could pose existential risks, arguing that governments had failed to properly regulate powerful tech companies.

He also said AI could displace millions of jobs and be misused, describing it as capable of replacing core human cognitive functions.

Daniela Amodei, cofounder of AI startup Anthropic, said AI had not eliminated jobs at scale, calling fully automated roles "vanishingly small."

She said AI had instead improved productivity through collaboration and stressed that human skills like empathy and communication were becoming more important in the workplace.

Bill Gates said AI had transformed sectors like healthcare and education by expanding access to expertise, calling it "free intelligence."

He said AI could outperform humans in some areas but also warned about risks such as misinformation if the technology was not carefully managed.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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