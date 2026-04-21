Amazon-Anthropic Deal Locks In $100 Billion AI Spending

Amazon said Anthropic has committed to spending more than $100 billion on its cloud platform, Amazon Web Services, over the next decade to support the training and deployment of advanced AI models.

The agreement includes access to Amazon's upcoming Trainium3 chips, expected to come online later this year.

The tech giant is also deepening its financial ties with Anthropic, announcing an additional $5 billion investment, with up to $20 billion more tied to performance milestones.

This builds on the $8 billion Amazon had already invested in the company.

‘Circular AI Deals' Raise Questions Across Industry

The structure of the deal has sparked debate because it resembles what analysts describe as "circular" arrangements—where companies invest in each other while simultaneously acting as major customers.

Cramer dismissed those concerns, writing, "This is not a circular deal," adding, "Isn't it possible that everyone wins?"

Amazon and Anthropic did not immediately respond to Benzinga's request for comments.

Growth Engine Or Financial Red Flag?

Critics warn that such deals can resemble "round-tripping," a practice where companies exchange funds or purchases in ways that may inflate revenue without reflecting true economic demand.

Industry observers note that the AI boom is forcing a small group of companies to rely heavily on one another for both capital and computing power, creating tightly interlinked financial relationships.

Supporters, however, argue that the demand is real. Building and scaling AI systems requires massive infrastructure and partnerships like Amazon and Anthropic's, which may simply reflect the enormous costs of staying competitive in the race.

Price Action: Amazon closed at $248.28, down 0.91% on Monday and rose 2.42% in after-hours trading to $254.30, according to Benzinga Pro.

Amazon sits in the 94th percentile for Growth on Benzinga Edge, reflecting robust performance across short, medium and long-term trends.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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