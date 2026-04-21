Make Customers Whole, Says Ross Gerber

In a post on X, Gerber sounded out his calls for refunds from Tesla. “A promise is a promise,” Gerber said in his post, then sharing that several customers “paid several times on several Tesla vehicles for FSD that has never worked as promised.” He then urged Tesla to “make people whole.”

$10,000 Refunds, Robotaxi Expansion

Gerber had earlier weighed in on Tesla's FSD v14.3 update, sharing that the company owed its customers the money they paid for the technology if the update did not make Unsupervised FSD possible. Gerber demanded that Tesla refund $10,000 back to customers.

The investor also slammed Tesla’s Robotaxi expansion, calling it a distraction from the company’s upcoming earnings call, which, according to the investor, would be below average.

Gary Black Laments FSD

Tesla’s Earnings Call

The company is set to hold its first-quarter 2026 earnings call on Wednesday following market close, with investors curious to see the development and progress of the EV giant’s Optimus V3 robot, as well as questions related to its FSD system.

Tesla reported quarterly revenue of $24.9 billion during the fourth quarter of 2025, which beat analyst consensus of $24.78 billion, while also reporting earnings of 50 cents per share, beating market estimates of 45 cents.

Tesla’s first-quarter sales were down too, selling 358,023 units during the quarter, while producing over 408,386 units. The 50,363 gap is the largest deficit in the automaker’s history.

According to Benzinga Edge Rankings, Tesla offers satisfactory Momentum, but poor Value. It provides a favorable price trend in the Long term.

Price Action: TSLA declined 2.03% to $392.50 at market close on Monday, but surged 0.26% to $393.51 during the overnight trading session.

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