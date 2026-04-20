Cramer Calls Apple The Ultimate AI Free Rider

Morgan Stanley’s Bullish Target and Revenue Outlook

Cramer pointed to a new Morgan Stanley report that advances a $300 price forecast for Apple during CNBC’s Mad Dash on Monday.

He emphasized that, for the first time, analysts are focusing on the company’s strong revenue potential rather than worrying about how memory prices might hurt the company.

He favored this shift in perspective, noting that the piece suggested revenues will be “so good” that investors can stop worrying about memory costs.

The ‘Free Rider’ Strategic Advantage

Cramer described Apple as the ‘greatest free rider’ because the company avoided spending hundreds of billions of dollars to develop its own AI models.

While competitors struggle to stay in the game against ChatGPT, Claude, or Perplexity, Apple leveraged its massive audience to integrate existing technology.

Gemini’s Integration and Market Positioning

Cramer predicted that Gemini will immediately become a top-three consumer chatbot once it integrates with Apple’s ecosystem.

While he acknowledged that OpenAI’s ChatGPT and Claude remain difficult to unseat in the enterprise space, he praised Gemini as “one of the best, if not the best,” chatbots available.

He concluded that Apple’s ability to provide an immediate audience for these tools solidifies its dominant position.

AAPL Price Action: Apple shares were up 0.75% at $272.26 at the time of publication on Monday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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