MRVL Stock Jumps on Google AI Chip Partnership Talks

The timing stands out as a cluster of memory and storage stocks has been repriced by investors, with MRVL jumping 51.88% over 12 sessions as the market rotated back toward AI infrastructure.

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Google’s Move Signals A Shift In AI Hardware

Google is discussing a memory processing unit with Marvell that would pair with the TPU to speed up data movement during AI workloads, which can throttle performance as models scale.

Companies are also exploring a next-generation TPU tuned for AI model runs, with a memory-chip design potentially reaching final form as early as next year before test production.

The push fits Google's broader effort to lean harder on in-house silicon rather than relying as much on Nvidia's GPU ecosystem. The report described TPUs as an increasingly meaningful driver behind Google's cloud revenue expansion.

That hardware direction has also been showing up in industry deal chatter tied to TPUs. In February 2026, META was reported to have signed a multi-year arrangement to lease Google's TPUs to support advanced model development.

Is Marvell Poised For Unprecedented Growth?

Marvell's rally has been part of a wider move where investors revisited AI plumbing after a risk-off stretch pressured high-multiple tech valuations. In that 12-session window, MRVL gained 51.88% and logged five straight weekly advances as the market rewarded companies linked to hyperscaler buildouts.

That same rotation included large moves across memory and storage names, with Micron up 42.09% in the span and Western Digital up 43.72%, while Seagate climbed 46.73%.

Several of those moves were tied to supply and demand signals inside AI data centers, including high-bandwidth memory demand and constrained capacity. Micron's management said HBM capacity for the rest of 2026 was fully spoken for, and the company pointed to AI data centers consuming about 70% of high-end DRAM supply.

Unlocking AI Potential Through Strategic Partnerships

For Marvell, the Google discussions spotlight where the company plays in the stack: custom silicon and high-speed networking pieces that matter when hyperscalers try to keep compute fed with data. Bank of America has recently put Marvell in the conversation with Advanced Micro Devices as a top AI compute idea.

Google and Marvell did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the talks.

MRVL Price Action: Marvell Technology shares were up 4.57% at $146.07 at the time of publication on Monday, according to Benzinga Pro.

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