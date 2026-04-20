Apple 'Relatively Insulated' From AI Volatility, Analyst Says

iPhone Sales Jump Despite Market Weakness

She notes that Chinese consumers continue to view the iPhone as a premium product with a lifespan of at least three years, helping Apple maintain pricing power.

Apple Closes Gap With Huawei In China

She said Apple is now nearly tied with Huawei, which holds a 20% market share, while Apple follows closely at 19%. She added that China remains critical to Apple's business, with Greater China revenue surging 38% last quarter, ending a two-year slump.

Analysts See Upside And AI Advantage

Sigalos highlighted that Bank of America Securities reiterated a Buy rating on Apple with a $325 price forecast, implying 24% upside.

She explained that analysts view Apple as relatively insulated from AI volatility, pointing to its in-house M5 chips designed for on-device AI as a key driver of future hardware upgrades.

AAPL Price Action: Apple shares were up 0.03% at $270.30 during premarket trading on Monday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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