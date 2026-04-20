BlackBerry And NVIDIA Tie-Up - What's Going On?

QNX Expands NVIDIA Collaboration

QNX, a division of BlackBerry, will integrate its OS for Safety 8.0 with NVIDIA IGX Thor and the Halos Safety Stack to enable real-time, safety-certified AI systems.

The platform combines QNX's operating system with NVIDIA's computing to support robotics, medical, and industrial use cases, with early access available via the IGX Thor Developer Kit.

"As robotics, medical, and industrial systems become more autonomous and software defined, safety and determinism cannot be afterthoughts," said John Wall, President, QNX.

"This expanded collaboration builds on our work with the NVIDIA DRIVE AGX Thor Development Kit and extends the same proven architecture from automotive into the next wave of regulated, intelligent systems."

Leapmotor Adopts QNX For D19 SUV

Leapmotor also selected QNX as the software platform for its upcoming D19 electric SUV. It combines cockpit, driver assistance, and connectivity into one system.

The vehicle enters mass production this month, featuring AI-driven capabilities, multi-display support, and over-the-air updates.

"Leapmotor continues to push the boundaries of intelligent electric vehicle mobility," said Grant Courville, Senior Vice President, Products and Strategy, QNX.

"With our QNX 8 Hypervisor for Safety, our QNX 8 OS and other QNX foundational software, Leapmotor and other automakers can consolidate cockpit and ADAS into a centralized controller, scale performance across many cores, and maintain safety, security and performance to deliver an unparalleled in‑vehicle experience."

Technical Analysis

BlackBerry is trading 33.7% above its 20-day simple moving average, signaling strong short-term momentum. The stock is also 29.5% above its 100-day simple moving average, reinforcing the ongoing upward trend.

It remains 22.1% above its 200-day simple moving average, indicating a positive long-term outlook despite volatility.

The relative strength index (RSI) is currently at 86.76, indicating an overbought condition. This high RSI suggests the stock may be due for a pullback, as buying pressure could be easing.

The stock has shown a remarkable 12-month performance of 57.28%, indicating strong momentum over the past year. BlackBerry is trading near its 52-week high of $5.32.

This suggests the stock has performed strongly relative to its historical range.

Earnings & Analyst Outlook

BlackBerry is slated to provide its next financial update on Jun. 23, 2026 (estimated).

EPS Estimate : 2 cents (Up from 2 cents)

: 2 cents (Up from 2 cents) Revenue Estimate : $137.85 million (Up from $121.70 million)

: $137.85 million (Up from $121.70 million) Valuation: P/E of 54.0x (Indicates premium valuation)

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Hold Rating with an average price target of $5.08. Recent analyst moves include:

Canaccord Genuity : Hold (Lowers Target to $4.40) (Apr. 10)

: Hold (Lowers Target to $4.40) (Apr. 10) RBC Capital : Sector Perform (Maintains Target to $4.50) (Apr. 10)

: Sector Perform (Maintains Target to $4.50) (Apr. 10) Canaccord Genuity: Hold (Maintains Target to $4.60) (Dec. 19, 2025)

BB Stock Price Activity: BlackBerry shares were down 0.43% at $4.84 during premarket trading on Monday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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