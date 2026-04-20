Mark Benioff, CEO of Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM) , refuted the “software bears” who predict a bleak future for the software industry.



Benioff’s rebuttal on X, on Monday, comes amid the impressive performance by Agentforce at Pearson and PenFed. At Pearson, Agentforce has been autonomously managing order statuses, refunds, and lost access codes, leading to a 40% increase in customer queries resolved without human intervention, as reported by Pearson’s VP, Gabriele Bauman.

Similarly, at PenFed, Agentforce has been instrumental in handling password resets and account unlocks for employees, resulting in a 40% reduction in total IT tickets, according to Shree Reddy, EVP & CIO at PenFed.

Benioff underscored that these results validate the Agentic Enterprise’s ability to deliver tangible ROI today, and not just hype. He referred to it as “Agenticware”, not Software.

Benioff Defends AI Transformation

Benioff’s Salesforce has been facing challenges, with Wall Street predicting a potential downfall for the enterprise software company due to the rise of artificial intelligence. The business model of Salesforce, which involves selling software to large companies on a per-employee basis, is expected to be impacted as AI agents become more proficient at performing real-world tasks.

Benioff, in his interview with the Wall Street Journal, stated, “People think we have our back against the wall when in fact the opportunity has never been greater.”

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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