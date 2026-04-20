BlackBerry Stock Momentum Strengthens On QNX Expansion Into AI, Robotics

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) stock saw a sharp surge in its momentum score, jumping from 14.91 to 36.14 on a week-over-week basis.

A momentum score is a measure that shows how strongly a stock is trending based on recent price and trading volume changes, reflecting the current strength of its upward or downward movement.

QNX Revenue Diversification Beyond The Automotive Sector

BlackBerry targeted double-digit revenue growth in fiscal 2027, driven by its QNX real-time operating system, as it expanded the software beyond its automotive roots into AI and robotics markets, reported The Wall Street Journal.

The company had said that about 20% of QNX revenue came from outside the automotive sector.

CEO John Giamatteo expects further growth as robotics and AI-driven machines increasingly require real-time, safety-certified software.

BlackBerry, once known for its smartphones, had shifted into a software and cybersecurity company, with its QNX platform powering critical systems in cars, medical devices and industrial robotics.

Giamatteo said the technology was being integrated into robots working alongside humans in factories and homes.

Benzinga's Edge Stock Rankings showed a detailed breakdown of BlackBerry's price structure, with short-, medium- and long-term trends all turning positive according to the latest data.

BlackBerry QNX Expands

In the fourth quarter, BlackBerry had secured a contract to support Johnson & Johnson's AI-driven heart pump.

The company also reported a $950 million backlog in QNX contracts, largely from automakers, providing long-term revenue visibility despite near-term uncertainty in the auto sector.

On Sunday, at Hannover Messe, BlackBerry's QNX division announced an expanded partnership with Nvidia Corp. (NASDAQ:NVDA) to develop next-generation safety-critical edge AI systems.

The collaboration integrated QNX OS for Safety 8.0 with NVIDIA's IGX Thor platform and Halos Safety Stack, aiming to support real-time, AI-enabled applications in robotics, healthcare and industrial systems.

BlackBerry Breaks Long-Term Downtrend

Trader Antonio Costa posted on X, saying: "BlackBerry The big picture speaks for itself."

He added that the stock had broken above its long-term downtrend line for the first time in six years and closed the week above it, a bullish technical signal.

Price Action

BlackBerry closed at $4.86 after gaining 3.62% on Friday, with pre-market trading down 0.23% on Monday at the time of writing.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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