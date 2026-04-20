Elon Musk Responds To Terminally Ill Teen's Final Questions About Tesla, Anime And SpaceX Mascot Idea

Over the weekend, Elon Musk answered a series of heartfelt questions originally written by a 15-year-old cancer patient.

Teen's Bucket List Shared Online

Last week, Blaze Media CEO Glenn Beck posted that Liv Perrotto, who died at 15 after battling cancer, had prepared questions for Musk she hoped to ask him.

Her mother later shared them publicly after Liv was unable to speak with him before her death.

Musk Replies Point-By-Point

Asked about anime, Musk said his favorite was "Your Name."

He also confirmed he had visited Japan multiple times, highlighting Kyoto and the immersive art exhibit teamLab.

When asked if he knew Hatsune Miku and whether the AI companion Grok Ani was inspired by a character from Death Note, he replied, "Yes" to both.

SpaceX Mascot Request Gets A Nod

Liv also asked whether her Shiba Inu "Asteroid" design could become a SpaceX mascot. Musk responded simply, "Ok."

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Image credit: Jack Gruber via Imagn Images