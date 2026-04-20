'Systems You Built…Aren't Useful Anymore': Box CEO Says AI Agents Are Becoming Obsolete Within Months

On Sunday, Box Inc (NYSE:BOX) CEO Aaron Levie said rapid advances in artificial intelligence are making AI systems outdated within months, forcing companies to rebuild them frequently.

AI Agents, Rapid Model Upgrades Force Constant Rebuilds

In a post on X, Levie said, "It's remarkable how often you need to be dramatically upgrading your AI architecture given the pace of progress in AI models right now."

He added that for teams building AI agents, "you basically need to throw away large parts of previous work that you setup to compensate for model limitations every few quarters."

Levie said many engineering solutions built around earlier model weaknesses are losing relevance.

"The systems you built to mitigate context window limits aren't useful anymore," he wrote, noting that newer models can handle larger workloads with fewer workarounds.

He also said that in many cases, teams can now "just to throw more compute at a problem" in ways that were previously impractical.

Levie also emphasized that enterprise deployment strategies are rapidly evolving.

"The way you would deploy agents in an enterprise 18 months ago is entirely different from the best practices that you'd have today," he wrote.

AI Agents Reshape Jobs And Software Workflows

Earlier, Levie said AI would not eliminate jobs but would shift them by moving bottlenecks to areas requiring human expertise, including law, healthcare and technology.

He said AI-driven efficiency tended to create new constraints rather than remove work, pointing to legal services where AI-generated documents were increasing demand for human review.

He also noted similar effects in software and healthcare as automation expanded.

Levie also added that AI agents were evolving beyond chatbots into systems capable of completing complex, multi-step tasks.

He said these agents were expanding productivity gains across industries and could independently generate structured work outputs, citing enterprise tools like Box Agent.

Separately, Andrej Karpathy said AI agents had already changed software development, reducing the need for manual coding as systems increasingly handled programming tasks and even managed aspects of daily life automation.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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