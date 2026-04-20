Last week, Palmer Luckey warned on X that smart TVs may pose a growing national security risk, saying that "unbelievable amounts" of sensitive data could be captured and sent abroad.

Smart TVs And Hidden Data Collection Risks

"Nobody expects that their TV or monitor is a surveillance tool," he wrote, adding, "When I have joked that Smart TVs should be illegal, I am only half-joking."

His comments were accompanied by a thread explaining Automatic Content Recognition (ACR) — a technology embedded in many smart TVs that identifies what's playing on-screen, even from external devices like gaming consoles or laptops connected via HDMI.

Study Finds Frequent Data Transmission From TVs

Samsung and LG did not immediately respond to Benzinga's request for comments.

The analysis was based on captured network traffic, suggesting continuous monitoring of viewing habits.

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Regulatory Scrutiny And User Protections

The data collection practices have drawn regulatory attention, including past fines and lawsuits.

While users can disable ACR in settings, experts warn updates may reset preferences — making disconnecting from Wi-Fi a more reliable safeguard.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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