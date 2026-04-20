Investor Gary Black of The Future Fund LLC on Sunday predicted that ride-hailing platforms with human drivers would become obsolete in the next five years as autonomous vehicles scale.

The Rise Of Robotaxis

In a post on the social media platform X, Black shared his prediction about what the ride-hailing industry could look like in the near future. “Ride hailing platforms with drivers will likely become extinct within 5 years,” he said, outlining that Robotaxis would become “dominant” in the future.

Black also said that as the sector progresses, autonomous capabilities would “become one of the most popular add-on options” for customers at the time of purchase. He then shared that the future will also see intense competition in the sector.

Tesla’s Role

He also said that Tesla’s Robotaxi economics cannot be modeled based on factors like trips per day, miles per trip, etc. He then said that a better forecast would be modeling the total addressable market for autonomous ride times Tesla’s market share in said markets, which could provide a more accurate view of demand.

Black also expressed valuation concerns with the stock, saying that “stocks can't sustain multiples of 200x+ EPS or 100x EV/EBITDA unless their franchises are uniquely scalable and unassailable,” adding that Tesla’s current 200x P/E, as well as its forecasted earnings per share growth of +37%, which would illustrate a growth of 5.4x, “doesn't work given PEGs of 2.0-2.5x for other megacap tech stocks.”

He ended the post by outlining his firm’s stance on Tesla. Black said that the EV giant “is a great company with a dominant franchise,” but acknowledged that it had a P/E ratio “that is way too rich.”

Uber’s $10 Billion Robotaxi Bet

Tesla’s Dallas, Houston Launch

The EV giant recently began rolling out its Robotaxi service in Houston and Dallas, offering unsupervised Robotaxi rides in the cities after its initial rollout in Austin last year featured an onboard safety operator for several months before being phased out.

Following the rollout, Investment bank Morgan Stanley analyst Andrew Percoco shared that the launch was a sign of progress for the automaker, amid criticism from investor Ross Gerber of Gerber Kawasaki.

According to Benzinga Edge Rankings, Tesla offers satisfactory Momentum, but poor Value. It provides a favorable price trend in the Long term.

Price Action: TSLA surged 3.01% to $400.62 at market close on Friday, climbing 0.12% further to $401.09 during the after-hours trading session.

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