Over the weekend, former Meta Platforms, Inc. scientist and AI pioneer Yann LeCun pushed back against dire predictions that artificial intelligence will soon wipe out vast swaths of white-collar jobs.

LeCun Rebukes AI Job Loss Predictions

Taking to X, LeCun sharply criticized Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei for warning that AI could eliminate up to half of entry-level roles in fields like tech, finance and consulting within five years.

Reacting to a clip of Amodei's 2025 appearance on Fox News, LeCun dismissed the statements outright.

"Dario is wrong," he said, adding that AI executives should not be treated as authorities on labor economics. "He knows absolutely nothing about the effects of technological revolutions on the labor market."

LeCun also broadened his critique, cautioning against relying on prominent AI figures — including himself — for such forecasts. Instead, he urged the public and policymakers to look to economists who specialize in studying technology-driven labor shifts.

Economists Push Back On AI Job Apocalypse

LeCun pointed to experts such as Daron Acemoglu, Erik Brynjolfsson and David Autor, whose research suggests AI-driven job losses are likely to be more limited and gradual than some tech leaders claim.

Their work indicates that while AI may automate certain routine or entry-level tasks, widespread unemployment is unlikely.

Instead, they argue that technological change tends to reshape jobs over time, creating new roles even as others fade.

Recent data cited by these economists shows early signs of pressure on junior roles most exposed to AI tools, but not a broad collapse in employment.

Estimates suggest only a small share of jobs — often around 5% to 10% — are highly susceptible to near-term automation.

Amodei Warns Of Entry-Level Job Disruption

Amodei, however, has raised concerns about how quickly AI capabilities are advancing.

He argued that systems now approaching or surpassing college-level performance could soon handle tasks such as document summarization, financial analysis and report generation — core responsibilities of many entry-level positions.

While acknowledging uncertainty, he said significant disruption could emerge within one to five years, potentially shrinking the pipeline of early-career opportunities.

"We may indeed have a serious employment crisis," Amodei said, highlighting the need for policymakers and the public to take the risks seriously.

AI, 4-Day Workweek: Jamie Dimon, Mark Cuban

Previously, Jamie Dimon said AI could eventually shorten the workweek to four days, highlighting that JPMorgan Chase is already using AI in about 600 applications spanning fraud detection, risk management and marketing.

Meanwhile, billionaire investor Mark Cuban likened the rise of AI to the early days of the personal computer, urging workers to quickly adopt the technology to stay competitive.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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