Farley Says BYD Sets The Pace

Farley said Ford's closest reference point on cost, competition, manufacturing depth and vehicle intellectual property was "really BYD," highlighting how seriously Detroit now views Chinese automakers. He argued that the next wave of U.S. EV buyers wants pickups, SUVs and other body styles priced closer to $30,000 than $50,000, and said Ford needed to respond the American way by using innovation to compete with the world's best.

Tesla Defenders Push Back Online

The comments quickly set off debate online. Sawyer Merritt, an EV-focused commentator on X, highlighted Farley's swipe at Tesla but added that the Tesla Model Y was the top-selling passenger vehicle in China in March 2026 with 39,827 retail registrations, beating both EV and gasoline rivals.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk replied that demand was not the main problem, writing that this was "before supervised FSD is approved in China" and that the "limiting factor is production output in Shanghai."

China Race Tightens Global EV Battle

According to Benzinga Edge Rankings, Tesla offers satisfactory Growth, but fails to offer a favorable price trend in the Short and Medium term.

Price Action: TSLA surged 3.01% to $400.62 at market close on Friday, further surging 0.12% to $401.09 during the after-hours trading session.

Photo Courtesy: Frederic Legrand – COMEO on Shutterstock.com