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April 20, 2026 12:14 AM 2 min read

Google Teams Up With Marvell Technology To Build New AI Chips, Invests Heavily In TPU Strategy Amid Nvidia Dominance: Report

Custom Chips To Boost AI Performance

Google is in discussions with Marvell to develop a memory processing unit designed to work alongside its Tensor Processing Unit and a new TPU specifically optimized for running AI models, Reuters reported on Sunday (via The Information).

The chip is aimed at improving how data moves during AI workloads, a key bottleneck in large-scale model performance.

The companies are also exploring a next-generation TPU tailored specifically for running AI models more efficiently.

The report said the memory chip design could be finalized as early as next year before moving into test production

Google and Marvell did not immediately respond to Benzinga's request for comments.

TPU Strategy Targets Nvidia's Grip

Google has been investing heavily in its in-house chips to reduce reliance on Nvidia's GPUs, which dominate the AI computing market. Sales of TPUs have emerged as a major contributor to Google's cloud revenue growth.

Price Action: On Friday, Alphabet Inc. shares rose, with GOOGL closing at $341.68, up 1.68% and GOOG at $339.40, up 1.99%, while both slipped slightly in after-hours trading, according to Benzinga Pro.

According to Benzinga Edge Stock Rankings, GOOG is demonstrating strength across short, medium and long-term timeframes, with its Quality score ranking in the 95th percentile.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo Courtesy: Ascannio on Shutterstock.com

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