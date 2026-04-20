Tangible Progress

In an investor note released on Sunday, Percoco said that the rollout represented “tangible progress at a time when the market was growing increasingly skeptical about Tesla’s robotaxi expansion timeline.” The analyst also shared that the move was a “material evolution” from Austin’s launch last year, with human safety drivers for several months before it became unsupervised.

“We believe a successful robotaxi rollout has the potential to create a powerful flywheel across Tesla’s ecosystem,” Percoco said in the note, believing the rollout would help expedite the development of unsupervised Full Self-Driving (FSD) technology.

Speaking on Tesla’s capex figures of nearly $8.5 billion, Percoco said that the advancements in FSD were “a key lever to re-invigorate auto sales and margins to fund Tesla’s longer-term ambitions in physical AI." There was no change in his price target of $415 for the automaker.

Ross Gerber Weighs In

Following the launch, investor Ross Gerber of Gerber Kawasaki also weighed in on the event, remaining skeptical of the service’s rollout. “Tesla trying to distract from the lack of earnings they will soon report,” Gerber said. He added that the automaker was continuing to “kick the can down the road” without expanding on it further.

Tesla’s AI5 Chip

Tesla’s Lawsuit Woes

According to Benzinga Edge Rankings, Tesla offers satisfactory Momentum, but poor Value. It provides a favorable price trend in the Long term.

Price Action: TSLA surged 3.01% to $400.62 at market close on Friday, climbing 0.12% further to $401.09 during the after-hours trading session.

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