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xAI artificial intelligence startup company
April 19, 2026 10:46 PM 2 min read

Elon Musk Teases Plugins for Microsoft Excel, Word, PowerPoint With xAI Demo: Here's What Grok Can Do For You

Over the weekend, Elon Musk said that plugins for Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) Excel, Word and PowerPoint are "coming soon."

Grok AI Could Soon Integrate With Microsoft Office

His announcement came following an update by xAI senior engineer Matthew Dabit on a demo showing Grok 4.3 converting a dense neuroscience research paper into a polished nine-slide presentation in minutes.

"Grok 4.3 just turned a full tDCS/TMS neuroscience paper into this clean 9-slide academic deck in minutes," Dabit wrote on X, adding, "Stop doing the boring work. Grok it."

AI Push Targets Productivity Gains

The capability underscores a broader push to automate time-consuming tasks like summarizing complex documents and designing slide decks.

Microsoft has been independently embedding AI across Excel, Word and PowerPoint to streamline everyday tasks.

In Excel, AI can analyze data, suggest formulas, build PivotTables, clean datasets and generate charts and summaries.

Word's tools can draft, rewrite and summarize text while adjusting tone. PowerPoint can create presentations from prompts, suggest designs and help users rehearse with feedback.

Most of these features are powered by Microsoft 365 Copilot, available to paid subscribers, with a limited free-tier rollout underway through 2025–2026.

Copilot for Microsoft 365 leverages the same underlying technology that powers OpenAI’s ChatGPT.

Price Action: Microsoft closed at $422.79, up 0.60% on Friday and slipped 0.11% to $422.34 in after-hours trading, according to Benzinga Pro.

MSFT ranks in the 93rd percentile for Quality on Benzinga Edge, indicating strong short-term performance but weaker trends over the medium and long term.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo Courtesy: gguy on Shutterstock.com

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