O'Leary Warns Businesses: AI 'Isn't Optional Anymore'

In an X post, O’Leary wrote that he is applying AI tools across core workstreams, including finance and marketing, and even in his personal photography workflow. He framed the shift as a step-change in speed, saying tasks that used to drag on can now be completed in seconds.

O’Leary on AI Adoption: A Competitive Necessity Now

That urgency lines up with how O’Leary describes AI inside the companies he backs, where the tools are used to compress timelines and reduce overhead tied to producing marketing assets. He has said AI is being deployed directly in ad creation and customer acquisition, turning work that once required bigger teams and longer lead times into faster cycles.

O’Leary has also pointed to a practical playbook: use AI to draft and generate, then rely on people to refine the final output so it matches the tight constraints of short-form ads. In his view, the advantage is not just speed, but lower production and creative costs paired with sharper copy.

He has described startups in his orbit as licensing multiple AI "stacks" available on the market and leaning on them for social media execution, including writing and producing commercials and video content. The goal, as he tells it, is measurable performance in customer acquisition rather than experimentation for its own sake.

Is Your Business Ready For AI Revolution?

In his post, O’Leary drew a hard line on adoption, warning that opting out effectively hands the advantage to rivals, according to X. He also positioned AI as something that belongs in day-to-day operations, not a siloed tech project.

Beyond marketing, he has said AI is showing up in customer management workflows and is spreading across industries, including real estate. That broader rollout fits his claim that AI is now embedded across business functions, not limited to creative tasks.

O’Leary has also tied the shift to new career economics, arguing that AI is expanding what young creatives and entrepreneurs can do without traditional engineering-heavy builds. He has cited the rise of social media storytellers who can use AI-driven production to attract customers and, in some cases, earn as much as $500,000 a year based on results.

Reevaluating Wealth: Cash Over Equity

O’Leary’s emphasis on cash, specifically targeting a liquidity benchmark of $5 million, illustrates his belief that having cash on hand provides the flexibility to pursue new ventures without being tied down by illiquid assets. This strategic approach complements his broader message about the importance of integrating AI into daily operations, as both strategies aim to enhance operational performance and decision-making speed.

How AI Is Transforming Marketing Strategies

He has said the marketing budget line items where companies spend heavily—ads and customer acquisition—are exactly where AI can change the math. In his telling, entry-level creators who can prove performance on platforms such as TikTok, Instagram, and LinkedIn can be paid far beyond standard salary bands.

O’Leary has urged would-be founders to focus on the implementation gap, arguing many small businesses want AI but do not have the know-how to deploy it effectively. He has also flagged data center development as another area he considers attractive as AI usage grows.